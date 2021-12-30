BURLINGTON – A 39-year-old Newport man has pleaded not guilty to charges of simple assault on a police woman and disorderly conduct by fighting as part of a confrontation over his refusal to put on a face mask while on a bus in Burlington, court records show.
A judge ordered David S. Perry, who also gave officials a Winooski address, released on conditions from Vermont Superior Court on Wednesday.
Judge John Pacht also said he was to stay off Green Mountain Transit property and follow Burlington mask regulations, including wearing one indoors and on public transportation.
