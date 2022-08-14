NEWPORT CITY - A 25-year Derby Line man who had a brief interaction with police has been released with conditions after entering an innocent plea to resisting arrest in Vermont Superior Court in Newport .
It was unclear in court records why Timothy Christopher ignored various police orders and struggled with troopers outside the Circle-K Store on Main Street in Derby Line on July 12.
Two troopers were at the store when they saw Christopher, who had a pending arrest warrant for failing to complete his court-ordered work crew assignment. He walked out of the woods, past the fully marked police cruisers.
Trooper Nathan Handy wrote in an affidavit that he knew Christopher had escalated aggressive behavior toward law enforcement officers in the past. Handy said he attempted to speak to Christopher from several hundred feet away. The trooper said Christopher stated something that could not be heard by the trooper before he walked around the store and disappeared from the officer's sight.
Handy said his repeated orders to stop were ignored by Christopher. Handy then ran around to the other side of the building where he again told Christopher to stop, but Christopher allegedly swore at Handy and told the trooper to get away from him.
