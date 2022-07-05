NEWPORT CITY – Conrad Labor, 41, of Barton pled not guilty to first degree arson, and to nine misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment on Tuesday. He was held without bail, pending a weight evidence hearing. Judge Thomas Devine ordered that Labor undergo a competency evaluation. Labor appeared in Orleans County Criminal Court virtually from the Northern State Correctional Facility. Charges were filed after Labor allegedly started a fire at a Barton home.
