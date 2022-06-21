NEWPORT CITY – A 32-year-old Sutton man continued to be held at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday following a weekend incident in Coventry. Wesley Kidder appeared in Orleans County Court Monday where he entered an innocent plea to second degree aggravated domestic assault in Coventry Village. He also pled innocent to simple assault, and burglary into an occupied dwelling.
Trooper Jeff Ferrier wrote in an affidavit that about 1:57 a.m., on June 16, state police received a report from a complainant claiming that Kidder was at her front door. The complainant said that Kidder had entered the home, assaulted her and another person and left southbound toward Routes 5 and 14. Trooper Logan Miller patrolled Barton Village in an attempt to find Kidder.
