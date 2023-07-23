NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Foods and Markets (AFM) is hosting a series of webinars to answer questions and provide access to resources for farming operations affected by the flooding and large amounts of rain that have struck the state.
Crop fields, pastures, and hay fields were inundated with water and the overall financial damage is still being calculated by FEMA, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture (VAA) and their partners.
On Thursday, farming industry representatives from AFM, the University of Vermont, Department of Health and related organizations fielded questions from affected farmers. This was the first in a series of webinars that will be held to help address specific concerns for the agricultural community. Future meetings will be announced.
“We want to acknowledge how many farms experienced losses,” Abby Willard from AFM said as an introduction. “This (webinar) is to talk about how to manage flooded fields, what food can be sold, and what forage is salvageable.”
Dr. Diego Tucker, Vernon Grubinger, and Becky Maden are all affiliated with produce crops. They have created resources on VAA website that are directly related to crop based agriculture, with information outlining what can be sold or consumed (https://agriculture.vermont.gov/flood).
Grubinger explained that Vermont produce farmers have had a lot of stress this year.
“From freeze to flood,” he said of the past few months.
Dr. Heather Darby is an agronomy specialist at UVM Extension Service. She explained that the crop damage goes beyond food for human consumption. Speaking of animal feed, she said corn, hay, soybeans, and small grains have all been affected.
“We’re just starting to see if things are going to recover over the next week,” Dr.Darby said. Some of the crops are recovering while others are dying. There’s a lot of unknowns about the surviving crops including whether there are mycotoxins, toxic compounds that are naturally produced by certain types of fungi, in corn silage.
For more on this story see Monday's Express