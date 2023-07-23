NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Foods and Markets (AFM) is hosting a series of webinars to answer questions and provide access to resources for farming operations affected by the flooding and large amounts of rain that have struck the state.

Crop fields, pastures, and hay fields were inundated with water and the overall financial damage is still being calculated by FEMA, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture (VAA) and their partners.

