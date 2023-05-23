Beth Barnes Resigns

Beth Barnes reads her resignation letter Monday, May 22, 2023 at a special city council meeting. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

NEWPORT CITY – During Monday’s Newport City Special Council meeting, Mayor Beth Barnes unexpectedly resigned her position after only holding that seat since Town Meeting Day in March.

In her resignation letter, Barnes said that on her first day as mayor, she went to the city manager’s office to learn about her new role and was told twice that people will want to see her fail. Barnes said that after the second time hearing that people wanted her to fail, she stated she believed people would want to see her succeed. 

Tags

Recommended for you