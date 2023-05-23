NEWPORT CITY – During Monday’s Newport City Special Council meeting, Mayor Beth Barnes unexpectedly resigned her position after only holding that seat since Town Meeting Day in March.
In her resignation letter, Barnes said that on her first day as mayor, she went to the city manager’s office to learn about her new role and was told twice that people will want to see her fail. Barnes said that after the second time hearing that people wanted her to fail, she stated she believed people would want to see her succeed.
“I have spent 75 days being berated, intimidated, bullied, and was commanded not to do certain things and forbidden from doing others,” she alleged.
She also claimed that the council has deviated from warned subjects of executive sessions in violation of state statute.
Newport City Clerk and Treasurer Jim Johnson said his office is looking into what the next steps are for the city to replace a mayor. He said that he has contacted the city attorney about the issue. “We’ve never had a mayor resign before,” he said, and so the city is not sure exactly what steps need to be taken to move forward.
For the full story see Wednesday's Express