NEWPORT CITY – In a surprise announcement at Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Paul Monette said he doesn’t plan to seek reelection on Town Meeting Day in March. Monette has served 26 years on the city council, with the last 14 years as mayor. During part of his time on the city council, he also served as council president.
“The time has come to move on,” Monette said during an interview Tuesday. “That’s a long time to serve, and I think it’s time for others to step up and run. Maybe they have some different ideas that they can put forward.”