NEWPORT CITY – Mayor Paul Monette hopes to revisit the status of the installation of water meters for Newport City homes on the city water system.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Monette recalled that City Council members never put a deadline on these installations when they voted to install water meters in all residential properties on the system in October 2020.
“There is really no incentive to meter,” he said, referring to property owners. “We have an open-ended mandate, and we need to revisit this as far as a reasonable amount of time to meter the city.”
Monette would like to see a detailed report of how many meters the city has left to install and is sure the city can figure out how many meters the city needs help installing. Director of Public Works Tom Bernier said with everything going on, he suspended the water meter installation process because the city is going to be in a tight spot for a little while. When asked by the press what that means, City Manager Laura Dolgin answered that they’ve had some changeover and have an open position. Bernier also noted that they have been seeking out customers to install water meters because customers are not reaching out to them. This increases the timeline.
