NEWPORT CITY – The Memphremagog Community Maritime (MCM), the non-profit organization that owns the Northern Star Tour Boat, continues its education and scenic tours on Lake Memphremagog.
MCM purchased the boat in 2017 from the North Country Federal Credit Union. Before their purchase, the fate of the Northern Star was uncertain.
MCM Board Member and Chair of the Education Committee Douglas Coutts said during a recent community summit that the idea of a floating classroom is to give the next generation an understanding of the lake and the environment.
“The floating classroom is basically a school program for the students in our region,” stated Coutts. “We also partner with the University of Vermont - the Rubinstein School for Environmental Studies.”
Under the Rubinstein School for Environmental Studies, the University of Vermont (UVM) sends trainers to work with MCM.
“Together, we run various experiments and educational kinds of things so the students can learn about water quality and depths,” said Coutts. “It’s a lot of fun, but also very learning-focused.”
Eventually, MCM would like to rent the Gateway Center at the Newport City Dock from the City of Newport and use it as their version of the Echo Science Center in Burlington. The idea of the proposed center is for a year-round science facility on Lake Memphremagog. MCM would open the science center to Northeast Kingdom students and Canadian students and the educational components would be in both English and French. It would also serve as a resource center for Lake Memphremagog and the watershed.
“It would be a field trip destination,” Coutts said, of the Gateway Center.
In MCM’s vision, the first floor of the Gateway Center would serve as a demonstration space with revolving cultural science exhibits and historical exhibits. It would also be a place to showcase MCM’s local agricultural business partners and the work they are doing together. The second floor of the Gateway Center would have classroom space, a science lab, and a meeting space.
“This would be an educational and resource center for the lake and the watershed,” said Coutts. “We would be able to expand the season that we use the boat for with the educational programs. We could run it as a floating center inside what we will call the Maritime Center, which is now the Gateway Center. It would be a field trip destination.”
MCM feels this work would make the current Gateway Center a go-to tourism destination in Newport City and on Lake Memphremagog.
“It would be very hands-on for teachers and local community groups just as the Echo Center is in Burlington,” said Coutts.“We want to make the lake more accessible for those who come and visit and also for our children because they will be deciding the future of our environment.”
MCM also has had conversations with the University of Vermont Rubenstein Lab and the University of Sherbrooke to provide research and training opportunities at the Gateway Center for graduate and undergraduate students, particularly joint research projects between Quebec and Vermont.