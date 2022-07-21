Captain Robbie Cannon and Levi

Northern State Captain Robbie Cannon presents a certificate to Levi for helping steer the boat. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

 NEWPORT CITY – The Memphremagog Community Maritime (MCM), the non-profit organization that owns the Northern Star Tour Boat, continues its education and scenic tours on Lake Memphremagog.

MCM purchased the boat in 2017 from the North Country Federal Credit Union. Before their purchase, the fate of the Northern Star was uncertain.

Recommended for you