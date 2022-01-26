MONTPELIER – Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health, brought a firm no to those wondering if they should just catch COVID and get it over with.
“Even though many of us are vaccinated and highly protected from serious outcomes, we can’t always predict who might become seriously ill,” he said during the governor’s press conference Tuesday. “Our hospitals remain strained, albeit workforce issues than bed capacity. If you get sick enough to go to the hospital, you may face delays in care, and you’d only be adding to their strain. Your health might be just fine, but you could spread the virus to someone else who is too young to get vaccinated or is vulnerable and higher risk of COVID.”
According to Gov. Phil Scott, the trends in the region are encouraging, but like everything else with the virus, there is no quaintness. The good news is that Vermonters are stepping up to get a booster shot which he said is making a difference. Scott added that Vermont leads the nation in booster rates and has the lowest hospitalization rate.
“If our hospitalization rate matched the national average, we’d have over 250 people in the hospital with COVID today,” Scott said Tuesday. “If we had New York or Nevada’s rate, it would be in the 300s.”
