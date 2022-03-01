NEWPORT CITY – A medical provider from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, who was working at an Orleans County nursing home, was released on $10,000 cash or surety bond Monday after entering innocent pleas to charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and aggravated assault. If he makes bail, 48-year-old Ivan Santiago must abide by a list of conditions of release, including a 24-hour curfew at a Portsmouth, New Hampshire home. Trooper Logan Miller wrote in an affidavit that on Feb. 25, a supervisor at the nursing home reported that Santiago sexually assaulted another staff member while working.
