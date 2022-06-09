NEWPORT CITY - Every five years the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) drafts a tactical basin plan for the Lake Memphremagog watershed. The plan outlines strategies to reduce phosphorus run-off into the watershed, prevent the spread of invasive species, and create a rubric to measure results.
DEC's Ben Copans outlined results of the past five years and strategies for the next five. A new five year plan is expected to be implemented by the end of the year or early in 2023.
The presentation explained that there are elevated levels of phosphorus in some of the far ranging ponds in the Memphremagog watershed. This is being transported through the watershed and ending up in the lake, affecting water quality. Phosphorus is the primary driver of algae blooms in Lake Memphremagog. Last year DEC recorded a non-toxic green algae bloom in the lake.
Primary sources of phosphorus in the watershed are stream bank erosion, cultivated lands, developed pervious surfaces and impervious surfaces such as roofs and paved lots.