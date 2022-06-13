BROWNINGTON- A conversation about mental health awareness was hosted by Mary Hoadley at the Brownington Congregational Church on Sunday. Hoadley is the newly installed pastor at the church. She invited Stacy Thrall, who has bipolar disorder to be the guest speaker.
The goal, Hoadley stated, is for the community to learn as much as possible about mental health and become a part of the solution.
"There should never be a stigma against mental health," Hoadley said. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports 104,000 Vermonters live with mental health conditions. As of 2021, 36.2 percent of adults in Vermont report symptoms of anxiety and depression; 20 percent are unable to get counseling or therapy. Since the onset of the Covid pandemic the number of people seeking help has increased.
Thrall, who is also an affiliate leader with NAMI, said no-one in her family has mental health problems so the bipolar diagnosis was a surprise. A major issue for people undergoing a mental health crisis is how people respond to it. They often call law enforcement instead of a social worker or mental health counselor.
"Police officers are not trained mental health workers," Thrall said. She explained that people have died because of how officers have responded, not understanding that they were dealing with a mental health issue.
There has been corrective action taken, including embedding mental health specialists into the police force. They now have the training to de-escalate the situation so no one is harmed, Thrall explained.
