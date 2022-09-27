DERBY – For decades Mick Conley of Conley Country Real Estate and Insurance has been helping make the dreams of property buyers and sellers come true. Conley has been involved with real estate for 50 years and 46 years with insurance.
Conley still works at the same office his father, Dale Conley, opened. At age 18 he became a salesperson, a position he held for two years. He said that he sold enough properties to be eligible to take the real estate broker’s test.
A real estate broker is a licensed real estate professional in their own right in addition to being a licensed real estate agent,” states rocketmortage.com. “A real estate broker holds expertise that can help people with real estate transactions, and like an agent, a broker can also assist with selling or buying real property. The big difference between a broker and an agent is that it is a broker’s duty – whether working for a brokerage or solely for themselves – to ensure the real estate transactions are lawful, that all paperwork is correct and complete, and that all monies, such as funds in escrow accounts, are recorded and reported properly.
“All real estate agents must work for a broker,” it read. “So, think of a broker (or brokerage firm) as the umbrella that covers individual real estate agents, like one you’d use to sell your home or help you purchase a property. While a real estate agent handles clients, listings and sales, a broker ensures all transactions are legally compliant.”
The broker’s test is more extensive than a salespersons test, Conley explained. Back then, those taking the exam had to do everything with pencil and paper and were not allowed to use calculators. Conley did not find the three-hour long exam difficult. At the same time in his life, he was studying accounting at the University of Vermont and was considering becoming an art appraiser.
Read more in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...