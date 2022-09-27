Conley

DERBY – For decades Mick Conley of Conley Country Real Estate and Insurance has been helping make the dreams of property buyers and sellers come true. Conley has been involved with real estate for 50 years and 46 years with insurance.

Conley still works at the same office his father, Dale Conley, opened. At age 18 he became a salesperson, a position he held for two years. He said that he sold enough properties to be eligible to take the real estate broker’s test.

Tags

Recommended for you