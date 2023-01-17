BARTON - A survey of the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District (LRUEMSD) drew 153 responses related to a teaching shortage and considering a middle school option. Orleans Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Penny Chamberlin outlined results of the survey and shared some data at Monday's school board meeting.
The middle school option drew a number of parents to the meeting, many via Zoom. A lengthy discussion was eventually brought to a close to attend to other agenda items.
The most popular configuration of a middle school program included grades six through eight with 54.5 percent of the vote. The option for a middle school with grades five through eight drew 38.5 percent in favor. The problem is none of the six schools in the district have the space for all six through eighth grade students.
There are 343 students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. There are 93 students in fifth grade, 69 in sixth grade, 72 in seventh grade, and 65 in eighth grade.
Chamberlin outlined options including dividing the middle school between two school buildings.
"We have a maximum size classroom policy (20 students)," Chamberlin said. "But not all classrooms fit 20 students."
The option of retaining the current configuration requires hiring six middle school teachers. Consolidating the middle schools would require an additional one to four teachers. Chamberlin, working with the principals will have to determine staff assignments depending on the configuration.
