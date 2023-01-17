BARTON - A survey of the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District (LRUEMSD) drew 153 responses related to a teaching shortage and considering a middle school option. Orleans Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Penny Chamberlin outlined results of the survey and shared some data at Monday's school board meeting.

The middle school option drew a number of parents to the meeting, many via Zoom. A lengthy discussion was eventually brought to a close to attend to other agenda items. 

