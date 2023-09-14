BARTON - An ad hoc committee reviewing middle school options for the Orleans Central Supervisory Union met Wednesday evening. It was clear from the ensuing discussion that members have yet to form a consensus as to which path to follow. Options include remodeling one of the six elementary schools to house the middle school students, build a stand alone middle school campus, or build a middle school facility on the Lake Region Union High School campus.
A second discussion centered around whether to concentrate on a middle school only, or whether facility evaluations should include all schools in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU).