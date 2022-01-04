NEWPORT CITY- Good news for working class Vermonters who earn at or around $11.75 per hour. The minimum wage has increased effective January 1, 2022 to $12.55. Vermont is tied for eighth with Washington with an 80 cent increase in the minimum wage. 25 states raised the minimum wage. Virginia led the charge with a minimum wage increase of $1.50/hour.
In a study linking the minimum wage and timing of retirement for the 62-70 year age band, Matt Hampton and Evan Totty concluded an increase in the minimum wage will result in a six month delay in retirement.
The delay in claiming is attributed to the Social Security earning test. The delay in claiming for six month has a positive financial benefit to the claimant; their monthly benefit will be three percent higher.
Tipped employees will also realize an increase in the Basic Tipped Wage Rate to $6.25/hour. The previous rate was $5.88. The rate is set at approximately 50 percent of the minimum wage.
