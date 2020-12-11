ESSEX JUNCTION – Authorities continued their search on Thursday for 89-year-old Clinton “Clint” Casavant. His granddaughter, Amy Gillespie of Newport City said Casavant went missing Sunday evening after he went out for cigarettes. The family realized he was missing when Gillespie’s aunt called her grandmother about an hour and a half later. The quick shopping trip should take about five to ten minutes.
“We started searching and called the Williston Police immediately,” said Gillespie. During a telephone interview Thursday, she said a couple of leads didn’t pan out, and a helicopter search by the National Guard turned up nothing. “My family has been able to do a lot of searching and driving. Thousands of people have shared his missing person’s report on social media. It’s been comforting, so have so much love and prayers from the community and Vermont itself.”
Gillespie also shared Casavant’s report in neighboring states. She said that he doesn’t have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, but noted some people speculated he might have had some type of medical emergency.
