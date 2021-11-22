Lillian Wright

The Vermont State Police on Monday, Nov. 22, reported that 16-year-old Lillian Wright left from a residence on Kingdom Road in Albany during the early morning hours of Nov. 10. Wright was reported to have been picked up in a vehicle.  Wright was last seen wearing a brown coat, black leggings and carrying a black/brown backpack.  She has brown/black hair, approximately 5’8 in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile. 

