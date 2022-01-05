Missing Teen

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating missing 16-year-old Lillian Wright of Newport. Police said that Wright left a home on Route 100 in Lowell between 11am and 2 pm on Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks and a purple make-up case. Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
