Missing Teen

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating missing 16-year-old Lillian Wright of Newport. Police said that Wright left a home on Route 100 in Lowell between 11am and 2 pm on Wednesday.  She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks and a purple make-up case. Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. 

