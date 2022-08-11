NEWPORT CITY - Monkeypox continues to be on the minds of many people worldwide, but according to North Country Hospital officials, it’s not a concern in the state, at least for now.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus,” states the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Prevention website. “Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

