NEWPORT CITY - Monkeypox continues to be on the minds of many people worldwide, but according to North Country Hospital officials, it’s not a concern in the state, at least for now.
“Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus,” states the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Prevention website. “Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.
Monkeypox is a virus typically found in central and western African countries, and it is rare to see it in the US, but this year it has been seen in other countries like the United States, including Vermont
During a telephone interview Wednesday, Amy Kimball, infection specialist for North Country Hospital, said that there has been one reported case in Vermont so far, and that was Franklin County.
While the virus has been a recent news topic, it was discovered in 1958, said Kimball. With the recent outbreak, however, the country has seen 9,492 cases.
“The pox is a kind of blisters or sores, and they kind of look like chickenpox or shingles,” Kimball said. “They are usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact or prolonged face-to-face contact.”
Medical professionals are saying most of the United States cases were transmitted by skin-to-skin intimate contact, said Kimball, who stressed it is not a sexually transmitted disease, nor does it spread easily through respiratory droplets like Covid or the flu.
According to Kimball, monkeypox symptoms usually begin six to 13 days after infection, and the rash will often last two to three weeks. Anyone who is immunocompromised and exposed has a greater risk of having a worse infection.
Precautionary measures people can take to avoid the virus include: washing their hands, being mindful of what they are touching, and those with open sores and blisters on their skin should report it to their doctor, said Kimball. She also said North Country Hospital is not doing anything special in case there is an outbreak, but they are watching updates from the Vermont Department of Health.
There are already safety measures in place at the hospital for undefined rashes. These include following contact precautions until medical staff knows what the patient has and how contagious it is, said Kimball.
“Healthcare workers would wear gowns, gloves, and eye protection,” she said. “It would be similar to other kinds of skin infections like Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (sic)(MRSA).”
