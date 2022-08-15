On Saturday, August 13, the Orleans County Fairground bleachers were filled with spectators waiting to watch the Monster Truckz show.
The energy was high as the show’s host entertained the audience, getting the entire crowd involved. Right before the Monster Truckz started their engines, the bleachers were full of smiling faces and children eagerly waiting for the clock to hit 7 p.m.
To get the show started ,the left and right sides of the bleachers went back and forth cheering, doing the wave, and sending a huge ball bouncing through the crowd. At first, the children were the only ones getting into it, screaming to show their excitement, but within a few short moments the host had everyone on their feet and making noise.
