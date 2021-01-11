Law Enforcement is aware of calls encouraging people to arm themselves and center at all State Capitols in the United States, to include Montpelier, specifically on the date of January 17, 2021. We are also aware of national trends warning of and encouraging an insurrection on January 20, 2021, the date in which President-elect Joseph R. Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President. We are taking these calls extremely seriously and we are planning accordingly.
The Vermont Capitol Police and the Montpelier Police Department have been working with the Vermont State Police, the Vermont Intelligence Center, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, regional municipalities, the Washington County State’s Attorney Office, and federal agencies to include the FBI regarding these events to ensure the safety of the Capitol Complex and the City.
As we call for calm, we encourage everyone to express and conduct themselves peacefully and civilly in these most sensitive of times, and we discourage any provocational acts which would only complicate matters.
We also ask for vigilance. If any member of the public notices something of concern such as suspicious individuals, vehicles or objects, or if you have any information relating to threats or potential criminal or violent acts, please contact the Montpelier Police Police Department at 802-223-3445, the Capitol Police at 802-828-2273, the Vermont State Police at 844-848-8477, or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts record on National Guard in DC
- North Country Snowboarders Looking For an Even Better 2021
- Doug Pederson Out as Eagles Head Coach
- The Wait is Almost Over For NHL Teams That Missed Playoffs
- In New Letter, Schumer, Murray, Leahy And Sanders Demand Trump Administration Immediately Address Significant COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Failures
- FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
- Montpelier Police Issue Warning About Armed Protests
- Lamar Winless No More, Leads Ravens to 20-13 Win Over Titans
Popular Content
Articles
- Chance Encounter Leads to Sweet Success
- Police Report Robbery At Subway Restaurant In Orleans
- What are locals saying about the attack on the Capitol in Washington?
- Newport Shooting Suspect Arrested
- Montpelier Police Issue Warning About Armed Protests
- Statement of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling regarding Sergeant Lucas Hall:
- Youth Basketball Players Trying to Stay Game Ready
- Attorney General Donovan Calls For Criminal Investigation Into Capitol Riot
- OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ON RIOTERS IN THE U.S. CAPITOL
- North Country Athletics Return to Practice
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.