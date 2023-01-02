MORGAN - The Morgan selectboard is on the verge of joining a class action lawsuit with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA) over PFAS contaminated public water systems. The E. Taylor Hatton School is owned by the town and houses the private school Turning Points. Test results from the well found elevated levels of PFAS chemicals in the water.

Morgan's selectboard voted to join the lawsuit being filed by NRWA at their last meeting. Chair Eric Pope said they must still review documents sent by the law firm Napoli Shkolnik PLLC before giving final authorization to join the lawsuit.

