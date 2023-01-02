MORGAN - The Morgan selectboard is on the verge of joining a class action lawsuit with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA) over PFAS contaminated public water systems. The E. Taylor Hatton School is owned by the town and houses the private school Turning Points. Test results from the well found elevated levels of PFAS chemicals in the water.
Morgan's selectboard voted to join the lawsuit being filed by NRWA at their last meeting. Chair Eric Pope said they must still review documents sent by the law firm Napoli Shkolnik PLLC before giving final authorization to join the lawsuit.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. PFAS do not easily break down and can accumulate in the environment and in humans. Exposure to some types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects.
Water quality testing for PFAS by Otter Creek Engineering in December 2020 and January 2021 produced samples of 29.98 parts per trillion (PPT) and 24.25 PPT, at the school. The samples were above the state standard of 20 PPT, the maximum contamination level. Ground water samples taken 2,500 feet from the school's well were also tested and found to contain high levels of PFAS.
Last February, NRWA filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of its members against PFAS manufacturers. According to a press release, NRWA took this action for a simple reason: their rural water and wastewater systems are not responsible for manufacturing or introducing these man-made chemical compounds into communities and environments.
NRWA contends rural communities should not have to bear the financial burden for the costs of testing, treatment, and remediation. Rural customers, including the elderly, disabled, and low-income families, have nominal resources to address contaminated drinking water supplies.
"These smaller communities lack the resources to participate individually and hold those accountable for the damages they have caused," CEO Sam Wade of the NRWA said in a press release. "Representing the membership in any settlement is an obligation of the association.”
NRWA is a nonprofit organization with a 50 state presence. The organization provides training and support for rural communities managing water and wastewater treatment facilities.
This lawsuit is a first for the National Rural Water Association. There are 49,731 community water systems in the nation; 91 percent serve less than 10,000 people and 54 percent serve less than 500 consumers.
"While any potential settlement is likely still years away, there may be an eventual opportunity for systems to recoup costs related to PFAS monitoring and treatment," Liz Royer said. Royer is the executive director of Vermont Rural Water Association, a state affiliate of NRWA.
The Vermont Attorney General's office has also filed two lawsuits against companies that manufacture and distribute PFAS chemicals in their products.
There are no upfront costs if Morgan joins the NRWA lawsuit. All expenses will be paid for when the lawsuit is settled. The Morgan selectboard reserves the right to accept or reject a settlement offer.