JAY – A 39-year-old Richford man was pronounced deceased on scene following a single vehicle crash on Route 105 in Jay on Wednesday morning. The man has been identified as Joshua Smith. Two passengers were transported to a nearby hospital.
According to Trooper Seth Boudreau, Special Operations with the Vermont State Police, at approximately 7:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 105 in Jay. Initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Nissan Sentra was traveling east on Route 105 when the driver, identified as Smith, crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane of travel. According to VSP, the vehicle left the paved roadway surface and drove off the westbound shoulder and down an embankment. The vehicle collided with a tree before coming to a final rest.