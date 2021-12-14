DERBY – Donned in motorcycle vests and smiles, members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter #264 (CVMA) based in Newport City spent part of their day at Walmart, buying toys for some local children whose parents are veterans.
Chapter Commander Dana Lesperance said they chose the Troy School because one of their members, Jennifer Bernier, works there. He explained that being their first Christmas as a full chapter, they are trying to figure what they want to do during the holiday season.
"All of our money goes to helping our veterans," he explained. "Our motto is vets helping vets."
The families receiving the gifts could be someone who has an active veteran serving or someone who previously served. In all, the group purchased presents for 28 kids. Some of the veterans are members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Alfred Pepin Post#798 based in Newport City. That post, as well as The American Legion, also donated to CVMA's cause.
The group came up with the idea to help Troy School children whose parents are veterans during their December meeting. They also bought presents for 19 veterans at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center because member Dave Brosseau is a staff member. CVMA will also help pay to cover the expense for a VFW lifetime membership for one of their (CVMA) members.
