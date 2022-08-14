A few hundred motorcyclists gathered at the State House on Saturday for the 36th annual Toy Run sponsored by the United Motorcyclists of Vermont. The cash raised and toys collected benefit children receiving treatment at Shriners Hospitals.
“The Shriners Hospital for Children and the Shriners Burn Institutes are a network of pediatric hospitals that provide no-cost medical care to children with orthopedic problems or burn injuries,” states rarediseases.org. “Shriners Hospital conducts research on orthopedic treatment and burn care and trains healthcare professionals in the treatment of orthopedic disabilities and burn injuries. Established in 1922, the hospitals are substantially funded through the Shriners Hospitals for Children endowment fund. The hospitals treat children with a variety of diseases, including (but not limited to) scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta and others. Burns and spinal injuries are also treated.”