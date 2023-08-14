NEWPORT CITY – For about eight hours on Saturday, folks calling North Country Hospital, or calling out from the hospital, were unable to complete those calls. This was due to a telephone outage caused by an off site technical issue. The outage began between 6 and 7 a.m. It was about 4:30 p.m. before the problem was resolved. On Monday, Tom Frank, President and CEO of North Country Hospital, said that there was an issue at the fiber optic station for Consolidated Communications. The station is about a half-mile away from the hospital facility. “It only really affected the hospital,” Frank said. “It’s a direct link to the hospital.” For the full story see Tuesday's Express
Mouse Nest Blamed for Phone Service Disruption at NCH
- CHRISTOPHER ROY Staff Writer
