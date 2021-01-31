Four drivers with North Country have tested positive for COVID-19. John Castle Superintendent of Schools made the announcement last week. NCUHS, the Career Center and and Junior High were already on remote learning Thursday and Friday for one known bus driver positive case. NCUHS, NCCC and NCUJHS will all be remote through February 5.
All bus drivers are considered close contacts at this time, Castle said.
None of the drivers will be able to drive for at least some of next week, and likely through the entire week.
The COVID Response Team is working closely with the Vermont Department of Health to respond to the situation. "We are in the process of identifying those individuals who are considered close contacts. Close
contact does not mean being on the same bus or passing someone while boarding or unloading. Close contact on a bus is determined by those who are immediately in front, in back, or in adjacent seats to the
infected person. The school will inform staff and students if they are deemed a close contact. We will also inform those who are not close contacts yet may have been on the busses of drivers who have tested positive.
Thus far, we do not have evidence that the virus is being transmitted to students in this situation. We are confident that there is a very limited risk that students were exposed. However, we cannot rule that out as
a potential and still encourage families to monitor their students for COVID symptoms," Castle said.
"At this time, we ask our community for compassion and understanding for our bus drivers, all who may be impacted by this virus in some way. Their health and wellness is our most pressing concern right now. As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority. Building administrators will be providing more information regarding plans for remote instruction next week."