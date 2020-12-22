DERBY – Following numerous complaints from staff and stakeholders, the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) and Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living (DAIL) placed Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) in Provisional Redesignation with the intent to de-designate as NKHS officials work on corrective actions. As of December 11, the organization had 30 days to submit a Corrective Action Plan that outlines the steps they will take to meet the standards set forth in the Administrative Rules on Aging Designation. They then have 180 days from DMH’s acceptance to enact the plan. DMH will allow NKHS to continue to operate and provide all the services expected of a Designated Agency while working to fulfill their plan.
Sarah Squirrell, the commissioner for the Vermont Department of Mental Health, said that her department, along with DAIL is responsible for overseeing and designating all community mental health and specialized service agencies in Vermont. Their top priority is to ensure there is a high quality of care and accessibility to comprehensive mental health services and ensure the designated mental health agencies meet the needs of the community and fulfill their administrative and contractual requirements. She said that over the past year, NKHS staff and community members voice their concerns to the Department of Mental Health. The concerns focused broadly on leadership, organizational culture, and quality of services for clients, Squirrell said.
“The Board of Northeast Kingdom Mental Health acknowledges our responsibility for oversight of the Agency and the services it provides to our community,” states a response provided by NKHS board member Dr. Denise Niemira. “We are disturbed by the findings of the recent Agency review and the decision of the Department of Mental Health to place NKHS on provisional status. We are working closely with staff, leadership, and the agency CEO Tomasz Jankowski, to understand the root causes of the deficiencies noted and to ensure that they are addressed in a manner that will lead to substantive change and improvement in our organization and the services it provides. We are working closely with DMH to ensure that our efforts answer their concerns and conform to their requirements. Finally, as a Board, we are working to establish procedures that will prevent deficiencies in the future.” (Read more in The Express)