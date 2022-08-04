NEWPORT CITY – The planning commission’s work on updating the municipal plan is nearly complete. On Tuesday, the Planning Commission held their first, state-mandated, public hearing. The Newport City Council will hold two additional public hearings in the near future. After the hearings, the council can adopt the plan or send it back to the planning commission for revisions. After the city council approves the municipal plan, it goes to the Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) for final approval.
Much of the public hearing was question and answer between the Planning Commission Chair John Monette and the press. He explained the planning commission is working on the municipal plan because the state requires periodic updates. He said it used to be updated every five years, but now the plans are valid for eight years. The city is essentially operating under an interim municipal plan because the current one would have expired by now, said Monette. He also said that a lack of a dually adopted, good, effective municipal plan could adversely affect the community in terms of eligibility for government funding and make it more difficult for applicants to get Act 250 permits.