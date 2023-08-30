Kinney Drugs

Kinney Drugs is one of the pharmacies in the United States that is making NARCAN available for sale over the counter. It will be available for purchase starting on August 31st. (Photo By Audra Pitts)

GOUVERNEUR, NY – Kinney Drugs will be among the first pharmacies in the US to offer NARCAN® Nasal Spray for sale over the counter.

That availability will start on August 31st, which is also International Overdose Awareness Day.

