The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has posted the official timeline for the 2021 State Economic & Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant round, available on the NBRC’s website via a SEID callout on the homepage (nbrc.gov).
Approximately $4.6 Million is available for grantees in each NBRC state in 2021.
Highlights of the 2021 SEID timeline are below:
• SEID materials available via the NBRC’s website: March 8, 2021
• Due date for Letters of Interest (not required, but strongly encouraged): March 26 (5pm)
• Online Application Portal available & ready to accept applications: April 15
• Application due date: May 14 (5pm)
• Announcement of 2021 awards: By August 31
Additional information on waiver requests, acknowledgement of 75% completion of prior awards, and more details can be found on the NBRC’s website (nbrc.gov), via the route described above. Potential applicants are encouraged to reach out to each State’s State Program Manager (contact information below) to discuss potential projects in advance of an application. Procedural and application questions can be directed to the NBRC’s Program Director, Andrea Smith (asmith@nbrc.gov or 603-369-3001).
Maine:
Charlotte Mace 207.624.7448
New Hampshire:
Beno Lamontagne 603.419.9713
New York:
Kyle Wilber 518.473.3694
Vermont:
Kristie Farnham 802.398.5268
“This is always an exciting time of year for the NBRC and our stakeholders throughout the region,” said NBRC Executive Director, Rich Grogan. He added: “We look forward to receiving applications from the diverse communities and organizations in our region, who are changing economies one project at a time. It is humbling that our funds can be a component of these innovative approaches.”
The funds for this program, and all NBRC programs, are available thanks to the support of the Congressional Delegations of all four NBRC states: Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.
Please refer to the NBRC’s website, www.nbrc.gov, for announcements about future funding opportunities.