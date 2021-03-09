North Country Career Center (NCCC) Teacher John Wagner was selected as the first place winner of the Epic Games “Teach with Interactive 3D Contest”. To win, Mr. Wagner submitted a complete lesson plan and instructional materials featuring Epic’s Unreal Engine. Unreal Engine is the same gaming engine used to create the blockbuster hit Fortnite. Mr. Wagner’s lesson plan teaches students how to create a Minecraft style block building game....
...“We have always known what a fabulous teacher Mr. Wagner is, and now the rest of the world can share in the kind of experiences he provides to our career and technical education students every day!” said Eileen Illuzzi, director of the North Country Career Center. (Read more in the Newport Daily 3-10-21)