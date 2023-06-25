NEWPORT CITY - Plans are underway to move the North Country Schools Alternative Program (NCSAP) program to the former RDI call center. The building is located on Lakemont Road, near North Country Hospital. North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent Elaine Collins received authorization from the school board to move forward.
Collins explained at a school board meeting on Tuesday, June 20, that the move is due to a lack of space at the current location. Collins envisions moving junior high school students with special needs to the same facility.
"A lot of students need programs at the junior high school," Collins said.
She estimates 33 high school students and 20 junior high students can be accommodated at the RDI building. The current cost of sending the high school students to off site alternative programs is $450,000 a year.