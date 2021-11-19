NEWPORT CITY- The North Country Supervisory Union executive committee agreed to release superintendent John Castle from the third year of his contract at Thursday evening's board meeting.
Castle has accepted a position as executive director for the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative, which he helped to create.
He will remain as superintendent through the end of the school year, which ends in June 2022. The executive committee will initiate a search for a replacement shortly.
The complete article will be published in the Monday edition of the Newport Daily Express.