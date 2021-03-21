Due to the number of Covid cases in both students and staff over the past week at Derby Elementary School and North Country Union High School & Career Center, school officials decided to switch to remote learning this week.
"As most of you likely know, we’ve been experiencing a substantial increase in positive cases in Orleans Country over the past week or more. Understandably, the increase in community transmission of the virus inevitably results in more positive cases in schools," John Castle, NCSU Superintendent of Schools announced over the weekend.
"We will continue to work closely with the Vermont Department of Health to monitor our status across the supervisory union. We are not considering closing any other schools at this time, but we all must recognize how fluid this situation is across our extended school-community and things can change quickly."
"It is extremely important for everyone across our school-community to maintain all necessary precautions to mitigate the virus. We are optimistic that access to vaccines for school staff, and eventually all adults across our state, will greatly diminish the presence of the virus. However, we must recognize that it will take a while for that to happen, and children below the age of 16 will not be vaccinated for still some time. We must continue to make good decisions regarding social interactions and persist with the practices of wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing. Our schools are committed to continuing to implement all guidelines established by the Vermont Department of Health and Department of Education. We need the help of families and community members to keep schools safe, healthy and open for in-person learning."