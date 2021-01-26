BARTON- Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harolw has been unable to reach an agreement with the Barton Selectboard for town coverage. Heated exchanges over an increase in rates have been going on for a couple of weeks. For now the Vermont State Police will be providing coverage. (Read details in the Newport Daily on 1-27-21)
Negotiating for Sheriff’s Coverage in Barton Beaks Down, No Coverage
Latest News
- Vermont Sen. Leahy taken to hospital for observation
- Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
- Biden administration to boost vaccine supply amid shortages
- AP Exclusive: DOJ rescinds 'zero tolerance' immigration rule
- Three Former Falcons Named to 2020 CCC Football Academic All-Conference Team
- Artist of the Week: Natalie Lawson
- VT Awarded $90K Grant For Farm To Early Childhood Initiative
- Attorney General Donovan Urges Biden-Harris Administration To End The Federal Death Penalty
Popular Content
Articles
- Vaccination Appointments Open Monday (1-25-2021) for Those 75 and Older
- Coventry Couple Raises Alpacas, Llamas and Camels that Provide for a Business and Companionship
- Biden Administration Expands P-EBT to Benefit Millions of Low-Income and Food Insecure Children During Pandemic
- Fire At Trapp Family Lodge Property
- Leahy to be sworn in as President Pro Tem of the Senate
- North Country Hospital Holds Annual Meeting
- Negotiating for Sheriff’s Coverage in Barton Beaks Down, No Coverage
- Three Former Falcons Named to 2020 CCC Football Academic All-Conference Team
- Statement From Governor Phil Scott On The Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
- Vermont Cavalry Squadron cleared to recruit women, first in Army National Guard
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.