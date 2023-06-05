BRIGHTON - The Vermont Land Trust (VLT) and Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) are engaged in a plan to acquire the 16 acre island on Island Pond and an additional three acres on the mainland. The parties are preparing to close on a purchase and sale agreement by the end of June. Raising funds has already started.
The sale price will not be disclosed until a formal agreement has been signed. Years ago, former owner Robert Hall offered to sell the iconic island to the state for $1 million. The offer was declined.