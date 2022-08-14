Fun activities, food, vendors and more round out the annual event
BROWNINGTON - A beautiful, sunny day greeted visitors at the annual Old Stone House Day, hosted in the countryside of Brownington. There were half a dozen vendor stands selling home made food, knitted gloves, and other hand crafted items. Activities, food and beverage options, and the museum were available for event goers to enjoy. But the highlight of the day was the unveiling of the winning art pieces from a contest held by the Orleans County Historical Society.
The four winning artists unveiled their work on Saturday. Over a year ago an offer was made to area artists to participate in a competition. The artists’ submissions were required to create something that is tied to the museum and former preacher, legislator, and school teacher Alexander Twilight. Students from Brownigton's elementary school and a group of adults choose the winning artists following presentations from each participant.
For the rest of the story and more photos, see Monday's Express!
