A new family owned and operated butcher shop will be opening soon in Albany. Travis and Stella Gilman, along with their two boys, eight year old Landon and six month old Riggs, bought their property last year with dreams of business ownership and today, Backwoods Butcher Shop is in the construction phase, being built on the property where the family lives.
Travis grew up just down the road from where he and his wife will be raising their family and operating Backwoods Butcher. Stella grew up in West Glover. Both Gilmans graduated from Lake Region Union High School in Orleans. They have been together for 12 years, married 5 years, always intending to buy a home, raise a family and start their own business.