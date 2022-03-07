NEWPORT CITY- On Saturday, 68 racers competed for fun, trophies, and bragging rights at the annual Fire And Ice snowmobile racing event. The fastest time recorded on Saturday was 147 mph, a course record. said race organizer Ken Wells.
Speed is the goal at Fire And Ice. Contestants race individually against the clock to record the highest speed. The contestants with the top two times walk away with a trophy. Pre-pandemic the event would draw 70-100 contestants. This year, despite concerns about the Covid virus, 68 people registered for the event. Dozens of supporters were in attendance as well.
The action took place on Lake Memphremagog next to the Eastside Restaurant. The event has an 18 year history and includes 22 categories. Wells first organized the event in Island Pond before moving it to Newport.