A new COVID mutation, BA.2, traced to the Omicron virus is spreading through Europe and has been confirmed in 11 percent of positive COVID tests in the United States. At the weekly press conference on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott said there may be an uptick in cases after weeks of positive tests and hospitalizations on the decline.
Noting the state of Vermont is at the cusp of its two year anniversary since the governor declared a state of emergency shutting down businesses and schools, Scott reflected on the past.
“We’ve led the way these past two years,” Governor Scott said of Vermont’s high vaccination rate and adherence to social distancing and masking rules.
Eighty-seven percent of Vermont residents age five and up have been vaccinated at least once. Sixty-six percent have received a booster shot.
