NEWPORT CITY – Much to the opposite of the Counting Crows song Big Yellow Taxi that starts with “They paved paradise to put a parking lot”, the City of Newport tore up part of a parking lot to build a piece of paradise in the form of a parklet next to the Municipal Building. Judging by the smiles of the faces of those who attended a ribbon cutting officially opening the park on Saturday, many people are glad the city built the park. The new green space consists of a green area, benches, and a small pavilion. One bench in the park carries the name of former city leader Richard Baraw who died in 2018. Another has the name of Micheline Auger, a former Newport resident who donated many hours in picking up trash and keeping the city beautiful. She died in 2019. A third bench is named after Captain Robbie Cannon for his service on the Northern State Cruise boat on Lake Memphremagog. The Newport Community Band was part of the brief ceremony. City Manager Laura Dolgin recalled the failure of the EB-5 development program brought a lot of disappointment to the region.
“We were reeling with emotion because we didn’t know what it would mean for our future,” she said. “The city had always been self-sufficient, agriculturally based, worked with the lake, but never to the degree we were sort of left on our own. Since 2016, through a strong city council, we have made decisions that brought the city forward. We are now focused on ‘look to the lake’, our outdoor recreational economy, the Waterfront and Downtown Master Plan, redoing our zoning bylaws, updating our Municipal Plan, being focused on our waterfront and development plan. These are indicators of a very healthy community.”