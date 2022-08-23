NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is experimenting with a new strain of rainbow trout that are better able to adapt to Vermont's deep, cold lakes. A strain called Eagle Lake rainbow trout, from northern California, has been stocked in 11 bodies of water including Echo Lake, Crystal Lake, and Bald Hill Pond.
VT fisheries biologist Lee Simard said the department looks at new strains of all species of fish. He said over time geographically separate populations of fish will slowly develop different genetics.
"We've had the Edwin-Arlee strain from New York since the early 2000s," Simard said. "We're replacing them with the Eagle Lake strain by stocking a few bodies of water."
Both strains are stocked in the 11 bodies of water. Anglers will be able to tell the difference as the Eagle Lake strain has the left ventral fin clipped and the Erwin-Arlee strain has the right ventral fin clipped. The Edwin-Arlee strain is very catchable, said Simard. It's popular for ice fishing.
The program is oriented toward recreational fishing. On the website Economic Contributions of Recreational Fishing, around 150,900 anglers fish in Vermont's waters. They spend $122 million while fishing in the state.
Not everyone is happy with the study. Long time angler and fishing guide Dave Smith said greater emphasis should be placed on better quality fishing across the state.
