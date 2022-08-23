NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is experimenting with a new strain of rainbow trout that are better able to adapt to Vermont's deep, cold lakes. A strain called Eagle Lake rainbow trout, from northern California, has been stocked in 11 bodies of water including Echo Lake, Crystal Lake, and Bald Hill Pond. 

VT fisheries biologist Lee Simard said the department looks at new strains of all species of fish. He said over time geographically separate populations of fish will slowly develop different genetics.

