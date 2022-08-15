NEWPORT CITY - New technology will allow Expanded Polystyrene Foam, such as Styrofoam™ products, to be recycled instead of being disposed of in the Casella landfill in Coventry. Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) executive director Paul Tomasi is experimenting with a new machine that compresses the air out of the polystyrene and turns the waste into smaller blocks. 

The machine is on loan for six months from a Canadian firm. The company offered to pick up the polystyrene blocks from NEKWMD's facility in Lyndonville. When a pallet is full, the polystyrene will be picked up and the district will receive between $300 and $600 per ton. Each block weighs 50 pounds, reduced from about 1,500 pounds of polystyrene.

