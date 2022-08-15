NEWPORT CITY - New technology will allow Expanded Polystyrene Foam, such as Styrofoam™ products, to be recycled instead of being disposed of in the Casella landfill in Coventry. Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) executive director Paul Tomasi is experimenting with a new machine that compresses the air out of the polystyrene and turns the waste into smaller blocks.
The machine is on loan for six months from a Canadian firm. The company offered to pick up the polystyrene blocks from NEKWMD's facility in Lyndonville. When a pallet is full, the polystyrene will be picked up and the district will receive between $300 and $600 per ton. Each block weighs 50 pounds, reduced from about 1,500 pounds of polystyrene.
"A machine sucks out the air, reducing the size by 90 percent," Tomasi said. "Four cubic yards are condensed into the size of a milk crate."
If the machine can generate a positive cash flow offsetting the cost of transportation and the labor to make the blocks, Tomasi said the district will apply for a grant to cover the $50,000 cost of the machine.
The polystyrene can be repurposed for other uses, such as foam board insulation. Air can be reinjected into the foam to create different densities. Tomasi said the foam is also used for picture frame moldings.
Tomasi learned of the machine through the New England Resource Recovery Association. The organization was working with a waste management district in Guilford, NH to introduce the new technology. Trying the machine is low risk and high reward, said Tomasi.