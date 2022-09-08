BARTON - The selectboard is prepared to seek bids from qualified organizations to construct a new five bay town garage. The current three bay garage is inadequate with door widths too small to allow a plow truck to enter without first dropping the plow.
It is believed that the current garage was originally a warehouse and was retrofitted to function as a garage for the road department.
Selectman Jeff Cota said the building will be constructed of steel and have a 60' by 100' footprint with 12 foot overhead doors. The doors will be 14 feet wide, sufficient for a plow truck with blades to enter the building. An office area and bathroom will be located on the main floor with an unfinished storage area above the office. The entryway must be paved or include concrete aprons.
"We're waiting for the engineering study and what permits are necessary," Cote advised the board at Thursday's meeting. He said the current garage will be utilized for storage. It will not be heated.
The selectboard considered going out to bid for the construction this fall but decided to wait until February. After conversing with several contractors, board Chair Lenny Zenonos said they expect the cost of building supplies will decline.
The town has $377,000 earmarked for the new garage. American Recovery Plan Act and grant funds will be used to pay for the garage. As they do not yet know the total estimated cost for the project, there will be the ability for voters to approve setting aside additional money to fund the new garage at the 2023 Town Meeting. Typically voters set aside $100,000 to $125,000 a year for projects such as this.
