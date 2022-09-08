Barton Selectboard 2022

From left are selectmen Ryan Racine, Lenny Zenonos, and Jeff Cota. (Photo by Ed Barber)

BARTON - The selectboard is prepared to seek bids from qualified organizations to construct a new five bay town garage. The current three bay garage is inadequate with door widths too small to allow a plow truck to enter without first dropping the plow. 

It is believed that the current garage was originally a warehouse and was retrofitted to function as a garage for the road department. 

