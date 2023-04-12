TROY – The Newport Ambulance Service’s (NAS) Troy Station is up and running. NAS will have one ambulance based at the Troy Station at all times, but it has room for a second one. Johansen said the Troy Station Building owner also offered NAS the front of a second nearby empty building. NAS has nine total ambulances in all its divisions, including Morgan and Johnson. If necessary, they can move an ambulance from one station to another. The service will have 24-hour crews and can call in more if necessary.
