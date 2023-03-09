NEWPORT CENTER – The following town and school officials were elected on Town Meeting Day:
NEWPORT CENTER – The following town and school officials were elected on Town Meeting Day:
Jerry Waterman retained his seat on the selectboard.
Renee Fontaine picked up a three-year term on the Newport Town School Board, and Tina Royer was voted in for a two-year term on the Newport Town School Board.
Denise Daigle wrote in an email that all articles on the warning were passed. This includes $298,661 for the General Budget, $826,355 for the road and equipment budget.
Voters also approved the Newport Town School budget of $3,394,954 as well as a request for $300 per student for special bussin,
