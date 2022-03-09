ouncil on Monday evening decided to adopt a proclamation that makes the city a Purple Heart Community.
Scott St. Onge, Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Alfred Pepin Post #798, told the city council that the VFW and the Purple Heart Community stand behind the proclamation.
Newport City will mark Sunday, August 7 as Purple Heart Day. According to St. Onge, Newport is one of the first cities the state VFW asked to become a Purple Heart Community. He went on to say that it’s an honor for a veteran to serve, but those that receive a Purple Heart are set apart from the others because of wounds received in action. For many this honor is bestowed post-humunously.
St. Onge said that this designation “is a huge banner for the city saying 'we welcome our veterans, and we care about our veterans.'”
He explained that people travel throughout the country and visit these designated locations.
“There is a Purple Heart Highway you can visit, and there are Purple Heart cities and destinations,” he said. Other designated locations can be found online.
As for how Purple Heart Day will be celebrated, St. Onge said he wasn’t sure but indicated that the VFW would most likely be involved somehow for the August celebration. Newport will receive signs, to be placed at two access points entering the city, that announce the designation and let visitors know the city is friendly to Purple Heart recipients and veterans.
“I think it’s great and good that Newport will become a Purple Heart City to honor our Purple Heart recipients,” said Mayor Paul Monette, as he thanked St. Onge for bringing the idea to the city council.
Vermont has few Purple Heart Communities, but more are interested in the designation.
Newport’s selection as one of these locations, “speaks volumes for the community and to the people who travel throughout the country,” St. Onge said.